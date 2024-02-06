Bulgarian PM Denkov Addresses Farmer Protests

As nationwide protests by farmers intensify, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev issued a joint statement today addressing the ongoing unrest. The protests, marked by road blockades, have ignited concerns over delays in state financial aid crucial for the agricultural sector.

Denkov emphasized the detrimental impact of prolonged protests on the timely implementation of vital agreements and the disbursement of much-needed financial support. He underscored the government's commitment to addressing the farmers' grievances, highlighting forthcoming legislative changes aimed at supporting agricultural producers.

The Prime Minister assured that the government is actively working on drafting seven bills, with five slated for presentation in February and March, targeting key issues raised by the farmers. Denkov also reaffirmed the government's stance against unfettered import of sunflower seeds, pledging to uphold existing agreements and protect the interests of domestic farmers.

Addressing concerns over losses incurred by farmers in 2023, Denkov outlined plans for a streamlined mechanism to assess financial losses and expedite financial aid disbursement. However, he clarified that such aid would be reserved for farms facing losses in the specified year.

In response to escalating threats of widening protests, Denkov emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and negotiation, stressing the need for a memorandum to address farmers' demands effectively. He urged farmers to engage in dialogue rather than resorting to prolonged protests, warning that delays in negotiations would further prolong the release of funds.

Denkov concluded by extending an invitation to farmers for a meeting at the Council of Ministers on Wednesday evening, reiterating the government's commitment to finding swift solutions to the pressing issues faced by the agricultural sector.