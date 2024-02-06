Detained Police Officer From GDBOP Passed Information From Bulgaria and EU To Russian Intelligence

A startling revelation emerged as authorities confirmed that a detained police officer from the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) was found to be in communication with an employee of the State Agency "National Security" (SANS). The disclosure came during a briefing by Petar Petrov, deputy chairman of SANS, shedding light on a concerning breach within Bulgaria's security apparatus.

The employee of the Main Directorate "Combating Organized Crime" who was detained and accused of espionage managed to pass information from Bulgarian and partner services of the European Union to Russian intelligence agencies.

Petrov outlined the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that the employee in question had been identified during ongoing investigations and that immediate measures were taken to restrict access and prevent any potential leakage of sensitive information. The cooperation between SANS, GDBOP, and the Sofia Prosecutor's Office underscored the seriousness with which authorities were addressing the matter, ensuring comprehensive coordination in the investigative process.

Iliyana Kirilova, city prosecutor of Sofia, provided further insights into the case, revealing that the pre-trial proceedings had been initiated last year and solely involved Bulgarian agencies and services. The detained GDBOP officer, identified as a member of the "International Cooperation and Projects" sector, faced allegations of communicating with Russian intelligence services, jeopardizing national security interests.

Supervising prosecutor Angel Kanev elaborated on the ongoing investigation, detailing the evidence collected and the collaborative efforts undertaken to bring the accused to justice. Kanev highlighted the extensive cooperation between law enforcement agencies and emphasized the absence of signals from foreign services, dispelling speculations regarding external involvement in the case.

The detained officer, with a lengthy tenure within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, had served in various capacities, including missions in Kosovo. Chief Commissioner Yavor Serafimov, Director of the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime," affirmed the commitment to root out corruption within the ministry, portraying the apprehension as a pivotal step towards bolstering internal security measures.