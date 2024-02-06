Weather In Bulgaria On February 7: Spring During Winter

The weather is expected to be mostly clear during the night. In larger parts of the country, it will be mostly calm, with a gentle to moderate southwest wind in Northeastern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range between 4° and 9°, with lower temperatures in the valleys of Western Bulgaria, around 3° in Sofia. Tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny again with scattered high clouds. There will be light winds, with a moderate west-southwest wind in the Danube Plain and eastern regions. It will be warm with maximum temperatures between 16° and 21°, around 16° in Sofia.

In the mountains, we expect mainly sunny weather. The wind will be moderate, but in the higher and more exposed parts of the mountains, it may reach strong levels, especially from the west. Temperatures at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 12°C, and at 2000 meters - around 5°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be sunny with scattered high clouds. There will be a moderate southwest wind. Maximum temperatures will range from 17°C to 20°C. The temperature of the sea water will be between 6°C and 7°C. The sea swell will be 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sun rises at 7:35 AM and sets at 5:47 PM, the duration of the day is 10 hours and 12 minutes. The moon rises at 6:01 AM and sets at 2:26 PM. Its current phase is three days before the new moon.

The atmospheric pressure will continue to decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.