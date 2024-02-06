Farmers' Protests in Bulgaria Escalating: Threaten to Reach Sofia

Bulgarian farmers, rallying against government policies, are ramping up their protests, with plans to escalate demonstrations to the capital city, Sofia, in the coming days, according to statements made by Kostadin Kostadinov from the Bulgarian Agrarian Chamber.

The protests, which commenced today with brief blockades of vital roads, are set to intensify next week, potentially causing significant disruption in Sofia. Kostadinov, speaking to BNR, highlighted the growing momentum behind the protests, with thousands of farmers mobilizing and expressing interest in joining the movement.

Despite the widespread discontent among farmers, there has been a notable absence of engagement from the authorities regarding the core demands of the protesting groups. These demands include urgent action on issues such as the disbursement of financial aid, commonly referred to as the "Ukrainian aid," to the sectors hardest hit by recent challenges.

Farmers are advocating for additional support measures beyond the existing framework, which is primarily based on tax returns. One proposed solution involves a self-taxation model, where expenses are calculated at a ratio of 60/40, ensuring that farmers do not incur losses. However, there is a growing consensus among farmers that special legislation tailored to specific agricultural sectors is necessary to address their concerns effectively.