Bulgaria's Defense Minister: The Security Risks In Europe Are Increasing

He pointed out that Bulgaria's relations with the USA are of immense importance.

“Neither our army nor our security system are isolated within our society. In recent years, it has been subjected to quite extensive information processing. Unfortunately, even employees of the security system may sometimes succumb to this processing“. This was commented by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev on the TV show "Face to Face" after it became evident that an employee of the State Agency for National Security had been arrested for espionage for Russia.

In his words, the policy of the Kremlin and personally of President Vladimir Putin leads to the militarization of the Black Sea.“It is not just militarized, it is an arena of military operations, and this has been the case for two years now, with very intensive military activities. We need to seek solutions”, he added, "And one solution, despite the increase in defense spending, is to work together with our allies. This is a decision of the National Assembly, which I fully share“.

The minister also noted that the assessment of the growing risks for the security of Europe is widely shared, particularly concerning military risks. Several defense ministers, senior military officials, leaders, and governmental figures have already advocated the idea that we must prepare for armed conflict. He emphasized that it is crucial to be maximally prepared to prevent these risks.

Todor Tagarev also confirmed that the hypothesis of us participating in an initiative to defend Ukraine is not under discussion. “The risks are real if Russia manages to achieve its goals in Ukraine and continues its aggressive policy”, he added.

“The position of the government and the National Assembly states that peace and stability in the region can only be ensured when Ukraine restores its territory to internationally recognized borders from 1991, and in the event of some declaration, when Russia bears the consequences of its aggressive behavior and the respective perpetrators are brought to justice internationally and Russia pay reparations”, stated Minister Tagarev. According to his words, this is a "lasting peaceful solution", but the question is what the actions on the front will show and what the warring parties would agree upon.