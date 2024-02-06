Presentation Of Olga Tokarczuk's Book “Anna In The Tombs Of The World” In Sofia

Today, on February 6th, the Polish Institute in Sofia will present the book “Anna In the Tombs of the World” written by famous polish author Olga Tokarczuk*, announced the event organizers. The conversation about the publication will involve the translator Krum Krumov, Todor P. Todorov, and Severina Stankova.

The book was published in Polish in 2006, and according to the event organizers, it “contains the entire universe of Olga's prose and is a must-read for anyone interested in questions about human existence, interpersonal relationships, life and death, as well as for those seeking dynamic, adventurous reading with a youthful charge”. The organizers also announced that a computer game based on the novel is in development.

Krum Krumov is a translator from and into the Polish language. He graduated in Slavic Philology with Polish Language at Paisii Hilendarski University of Plovdiv and Tourism at the University of Lodz. He has served as a Bulgarian language lecturer at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań. He is the recipient of the “Wanda Smochowska-Petrowa” Award (2022), established by the Institute of Literature - Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the Polish Institute in Sofia, as well as the SPB Award for outstanding achievements in the field of translation in the humanities (2022). Among the books translated by him are “Empusion”, “The Wardrobe”, “The Tender Narrator”, and “Mr. Expressive” by Olga Tokarczuk, “Dark, Almost Night” by Joanna Bator, as well as biographies of Polish mountaineers Jerzy Kukuczka and Wanda Rutkiewicz. He is also an avid traveler and the author of the book “Around Iceland in 14 Days”.

Todor P. Todorov teaches philosophy at Sofia University. He is the author of two collections of short stories, “Tales for Melancholic Children” and “Always the Night”, and one novel titled “Hagabula”, which was honored with the National Prize for Bulgarian Novel of the Year at the “13Centuries Bulgaria” competition.

Severina Stankova holds a bachelor's degree in Philosophy, a master's degree in Digital Media and Video Games, and is currently defending her doctoral dissertation in Philosophy. She has a keen interest in video games and is part of a collective that published the book “Video Games: The Dangerous Muse”.

The event starts at 6:30 PM, and admission is free.

*In 2019, Olga Tokarczuk received the Nobel Prize in Literature for the year 2018, becoming the first Polish female prose author to achieve this honor, for “a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life”.