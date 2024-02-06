Bulgarian Farmers Close Border with Romania in Protest

The border between Bulgaria and Romania has been brought to a standstill as over 100 Bulgarian farmers staged protests, blocking traffic in both directions for heavy goods vehicles. The demonstrations, which have caused major disruptions to transportation, are part of a widespread outcry by farmers from various sectors across the country.

Reports from Nova TV indicate that the road between Mizia and Oryahovo, leading to the ferry to Becket in Romania, has been completely shut down by the protesters. Similarly, the "Danube Bridge" border checkpoint near Ruse has also been affected, with traffic coming to a halt in the area.

In addition to these blockades, agricultural machinery has been used to obstruct three junctions in the Sliven region, including the "Petolatchka" road interchange and the approaches to the "Trakia" highway after the village of Krushare. The roads leading to the villages of Kabile and Zhelyu voivoda have also been targeted by the protesters.

Further disruptions are reported on the main Stara Zagora - Dimitrovgrad road, a crucial entry point to the Trakia highway, which has been closed off to traffic. While the situation is expected to be resolved soon, the protesters have made it clear that they intend to leave their machinery close to the roadway until their demands are met.

In the Lovech region, the main Sofia-Varna road is blocked at two locations - "Ablanitsa" and "Boaz". Similarly, traffic on the road Sofia - Ruse near Lukovit has been restricted due to the protests. The demonstrators initially halted traffic with heavy equipment for 45 minutes before allowing some vehicles to pass. However, they resumed their blockade at 11:00 local time.

Additional road closures have been reported on the Yambol - Sliven road near the junction for the "Trakia" highway to the village of Hadjidimitrovo. Furthermore, the main road E-79 near the village of Gorna Verenitsa and the road from Montana to Lom and Kozloduy have also been affected by the protests.

The farmers' protests highlight growing discontent within the agricultural community over various issues, including government policies and economic conditions. As tensions persist, authorities are working to address the concerns raised by the demonstrators while minimizing disruptions to public services and transportation networks.