Head Of 'Internal Security' Of The Ministry of the Interior Was Removed From His Position

The director of the "Internal Security" Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Georgi Georgiev, has been removed from his position until the completion of disciplinary proceedings against him. This is reported by BTA, referring to the Ministry of the Interior.

It is specified that the Ministry of the Interior refused more information about the reasons for the disciplinary proceedings.

On Sunday (February 4), Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov criticized the Directorate of Internal Security, stating that he had "slight remarks" towards it. "We should not react only and only when there is a report filed by a citizen," insisted Stoyanov regarding the case of detained policemen with a bribe in Sofia, about which a report was filed by a citizen.

He emphasized that the work of the directorate is primarily operational and they should have the necessary operational information and reach such cases themselves, without the need for an injured citizen to file a report. "They must work very actively in this direction," insisted Kalin Stoyanov.

On Monday (5 February), a police officer from the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) was detained at his workplace on suspicion of espionage for Russia. A police operation was also held in the National Security State Agency (SANS). The reason is that the arrested policeman synchronized his actions with a SANS employee. Some of the reported investigations were international and concerned schemes to circumvent sanctions against Russia.

The special operation in the GDBOP was joint between SANS, the GDBOP itself, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and the "Internal Security" Directorate.