Turkish Court Sentences Border Policeman's Murderer to Life!

A Turkish court has delivered a life sentence for the murderer of Bulgarian border policeman Petar Bachvarov, with an additional 12 years for the attempted murder of another Bulgarian serviceman, as reported by BTA citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The verdict pertains to Engin Erdovan, one of the two Turkish defendants, who was charged with premeditated murder, while his brother Mustafa was charged with aiding and abetting. Engin Erdovan claimed he was intoxicated on the night of the incident and did not comprehend his actions. His brother maintained he was asleep and unaware of the events.

Petar Bachvarov lost his life on November 7, 2022, while on duty guarding the Bulgarian-Turkish border near the village of Golyam Dervent. Alongside a colleague, Bachvarov discovered a breach in the border fence. During the inspection, he was fatally shot from the direction of Turkey.

Initially, investigators believed that fleeing migrants were responsible for the shooting. However, subsequent information revealed that the Erdovan brothers were habitual criminals in the area, targeting refugees en route to the border.

Bachvarov's parents intervened in the case as private prosecutors, advocating for the harshest punishment, asserting that the crime was deliberate and premeditated.