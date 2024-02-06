On February 6th Bulgarians Honor Saint Photios The Great

Society » CULTURE | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 6, 2024, Tuesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: On February 6th Bulgarians Honor Saint Photios The Great

Saint Photios the Great was one of the Ecumenical Patriarchs of Constantinople in the middle of the 9th century, and his feast day is celebrated on February 6th. Together with other great spiritual leaders of the Church, he demonstrates through his writings and teachings that knowledge can be a powerful instrument for proclaiming and expressing the faith of the Church.

The Orthodox Church honors on February 6th the memory of Saint Photios, whose name comes from the Greek word “photos”, meaning “light”. He is a patron saint of all whose names contain “light” or its symbol.

Saint Photius was born in Constantinople around 820 AD into a prominent family. He received an excellent education and became the most learned man in Byzantium. He taught at the School of Magnaura (where he taught the Slavic Equal to the Apostles Saints Cyril and Methodius, and later, the Bulgarian Tsar Simeon the Great) and held high governmental positions, but primarily engaged in scholarly pursuits.

In 858 AD, he was appointed as the Patriarch of Constantinople. He disputed with the Byzantine emperors and fought against the provision of Christianity. He died in 891 AD in exile, after being deposed and restored to the patriarchal throne several times.

The names celebrated on this day are: Photius, Plamen, Plamena, Ognyan, Ognyana, Svetlin, Svetlyo, Svetla, Svetoslav, and Svetoslava

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: February 6th, honor, Saint, Photios The Great
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria