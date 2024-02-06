Bulgaria's Deputy PM Gabriel Stresses Unity in Government Backing

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel underscored the unity among parliamentary groups backing the government, emphasizing shared responsibility for Bulgaria's stability and progress. Speaking ahead of a conference on "Growing needs for support of the defense industry and opportunities for innovation," Gabriel highlighted the importance of Bulgaria's sovereignty and its role as a valued member of the EU and NATO.

Addressing the forum, which marks the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria's accession to NATO, Gabriel reiterated the government's commitment to advancing the nation's standing on the international stage. She expressed the government's dedication to maintaining stability and continuing the positive momentum achieved thus far.

Gabriel emphasized the significance of collaboration among parliamentary factions supporting the government, noting the collective effort required to uphold Bulgaria's interests and pursue its strategic objectives. She stressed the need for ongoing dialogue and cooperation to ensure the effective implementation of government policies and initiatives.

The conference served as a platform for discussing the defense industry's evolving requirements and exploring opportunities for innovation. Gabriel affirmed the government's proactive approach to addressing these challenges and reiterated its commitment to fostering a robust and innovative defense sector.