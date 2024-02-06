Kurdish Fighters Killed In An Attack On The Largest US Base In Syria

The attack on the largest US military base in Syria has resulted in the deaths of at least six Kurdish fighters. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a key ally of the United States in the fight against jihadism, issued a statement attributing the attack to "mercenaries of the regime" of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. However, an investigation later pointed to Iranian-backed militias as the perpetrators of the drone strike on the SDF commando academy located in the Al-Omar oil field in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

While there were no reported casualties among US military personnel, the incident comes on the heels of heightened tensions in the region. Last week, three US servicemen were killed in an attack by a pro-Iranian militia in Jordan, prompting retaliatory strikes by the US on targets in Iraq and Syria.

The US maintains approximately 800 troops in Syria to combat the Islamic State (IS). The Pentagon confirmed an attack on a site in Syria on Saturday, but reported no damage. Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported higher casualty figures, with seven commandos killed and 18 wounded, along with 29 pro-Iranian fighters killed in US strikes in Iraq and Syria.

The SDF, which controls much of eastern Syria following the defeat of IS, condemned the attack, while a group of Iraqi militias with ties to Iran claimed responsibility, labeling the Al Omar field as an "American occupation base."