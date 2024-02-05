King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer, Postpones Public Duties

Buckingham Palace has announced that Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. Following the diagnosis, doctors have advised the King to postpone public-facing duties, although he will continue to handle official documentation and state business as usual during the scheduled treatments.

The statement from Buckingham Palace revealed that the cancer was identified during a recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement. While undergoing diagnostic tests, a separate issue of concern was noted, leading to the cancer diagnosis. King Charles III has commenced a regular treatment schedule and remains optimistic about his recovery.

Despite the health setback, His Majesty will continue undertaking state business and official paperwork. The King expressed gratitude to his medical team for swift intervention, made possible due to the recent hospital procedure for prostate enlargement.

The announcement emphasized King Charles III's positive outlook towards his treatment and his eagerness to return to full public duty at the earliest. The decision to share the diagnosis was made to prevent speculation and provide public understanding, particularly for those worldwide affected by cancer.

Last week, King Charles underwent treatment for benign prostate enlargement, spending three nights at the London Clinic near Regent's Park. He emerged from the procedure in good condition. Crowned last year at the age of 74 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III's health had generally been considered good, with a history of a non-cancerous growth removal from his face in 2008.

Prostate enlargement, a common condition associated with aging, affects more than one in three British men in their lifetime, according to Britain's National Health Service.