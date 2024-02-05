Bulgaria: Uncertainty Surrounds Defense Minister's Future After Rotation

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev revealed that he has not yet received an invitation to continue in his post following the government rotation. The minister, a supporter of the so-called urban right-wing in the country, expressed readiness for a conversation if such an invitation were extended. However, he emphasized the importance of parliamentary support for his potential continued tenure.

While Tagarev expressed his willingness to engage in discussions about the conditions under which he might stay in the role, the absence of a formal invitation has left the situation uncertain. As the government navigates changes, the question of leadership in key ministries, including defense, adds to the ongoing political dynamics in Bulgaria.