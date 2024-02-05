Bulgaria: Uncertainty Surrounds Defense Minister's Future After Rotation

Politics » DEFENSE | February 5, 2024, Monday // 18:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Uncertainty Surrounds Defense Minister's Future After Rotation Todor Tagarev

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev revealed that he has not yet received an invitation to continue in his post following the government rotation. The minister, a supporter of the so-called urban right-wing in the country, expressed readiness for a conversation if such an invitation were extended. However, he emphasized the importance of parliamentary support for his potential continued tenure.

As Bulgaria undergoes changes in its government, with rotations and discussions about ministerial appointments, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev remains uncertain about his future in the role. He highlighted the necessity of parliamentary support for any potential continuation in his position. The minister enjoys backing from the urban right-wing in Bulgaria, with some considering his presence in the government crucial for maintaining the Euro-Atlantic profile of the current administration.

While Tagarev expressed his willingness to engage in discussions about the conditions under which he might stay in the role, the absence of a formal invitation has left the situation uncertain. As the government navigates changes, the question of leadership in key ministries, including defense, adds to the ongoing political dynamics in Bulgaria.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Tagarev, defense, government
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria