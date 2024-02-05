Bulgarian Regions Announce Changes to Anti-Epidemic Measures

Several regions in Bulgaria are adjusting their anti-epidemic measures in response to the evolving influenza situation. Here is a detailed overview of the changes in various areas:

Haskovo Region: The Haskovo region has officially terminated the effect of its anti-epidemic measures. According to the Regional Health Inspectorate, the decision comes after a substantial decrease in the morbidity rate, which now stands at 178 per 10,000 people. The threshold for declaring an epidemic is 255 per 10,000 people. The temporary measures, implemented on February 1, excluded the suspension of on-site education in schools and childcare facilities.

Varna Region: The flu epidemic in Varna continues, but starting tomorrow, students will be allowed to return to classrooms. The decision to cancel online training is based on the reduced morbidity, currently at 219 per 10,000 people. However, restrictions on visits and a strict filter in kindergartens and schools will remain in place. Children's consultations, immunizations, and preventive examinations will be conducted under strict anti-epidemic measures.

Plovdiv Region: The Plovdiv region is lifting all restrictive measures related to the flu epidemic from Tuesday, February 5. The decision follows a significant decrease in the number of patients across all age groups. Planned immunizations, women's and children's consultations, and hospital visits will be renewed. Students in specific municipalities will remain on vacation until Wednesday, and schools in the "Rhodope" territory will resume classes on Friday.

Gabrovo Region: The flu epidemic in the Gabrovo region will be canceled from February 6. The regional headquarters reports a notable decrease in the spread of influenza and respiratory diseases. The cases have decreased from 400 to 286 per 10,000 people. All children are expected to return to class, with the morning filter remaining recommended in kindergartens and schools.

Burgas Region: The flu epidemic in the Burgas region will be canceled from February 7, allowing students to return to classrooms. Anti-influenza measures, such as a reinforced filter, frequent ventilation, and disinfection, will be maintained. The decision aims to balance a return to regular activities while prioritizing health and safety.

Yambol Region: The Yambol region suspends its flu epidemic from February 6. However, students will continue studying remotely on this day. A decision on measures for students will be made based on updated data on morbidity among children.