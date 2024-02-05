Ruse Sets February Heat Record with Soaring Temperatures

February 5, 2024, Monday
The Bulgarian city of Ruse experienced an extraordinary surge in temperatures, setting a new record for February 5. The on-duty hydrometeorologists in the Danube city reported a remarkable 19 degrees at 2:00 p.m., surpassing the previous highest temperature for this date, which was 16.2 degrees recorded in 2009.

The mild temperatures took many by surprise, creating a spring-like atmosphere in the midst of winter. Despite the warmth, the winds reached 20 meters per second, with stronger gusts earlier in the day, peaking at 24 meters per second from the west-southwest.

This unseasonable weather has sparked interest and discussions about the impact of climate change on regional weather patterns. As Ruse basks in this uncharacteristic warmth, meteorologists and residents alike are observing and analyzing this noteworthy climatic event.

