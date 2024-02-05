Weather In Bulgaria On February 6: Sunny And Warm

Sunny and warm conditions await Bulgarians on Tuesday, February 6th. The atmospheric pressure will increase until noon, then it will decrease, and towards the evening, it will be close to normal for the month.

The weather overnight (Monday through Tuesday) will be mostly clear. The wind speed will decrease but remain moderate, with temporary strength in the west-northwest in the Danubian Plain. In the southwestern regions of the country, it will be almost calm. Minimum temperatures will mostly range between 6° and 11°, with slightly lower values in the valleys of Southwest Bulgaria. In Sofia, it will be around 3°. Tomorrow, we expect a sunny and warm day with scattered high clouds. Before noon, some areas in Northern Bulgaria may still experience strong winds, but it will quickly weaken. Afternoon winds across the entire country will be weak to moderate, coming from the west-southwest. Daytime temperatures will continue to rise, with maximum temperatures mainly between 17° and 22°, and around 16° in Sofia.

In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny. The wind will weaken, but during the day, it will be strong from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 m will be around 14°, while at 2000 m, it will be approximately 7°.

On the Black Sea coast, it will mostly be sunny, with a moderate west-southwest wind. Maximum temperatures will range from 17° to 19°. The sea temperature will be around 6°-7°, and the sea swell is expected to be 2-3 feet high.

In Sofia, the sun rises at 7:36 AM and sets at 5:45 PM. The lenght of the day is 10 hours and 9 minutes. The moon in Sofia rises at 4:58 AM and sets at 1:20 PM. Moon phase: three days after last quarter.