Bulgaria and Romania Collaborate Towards Full Schengen Membership

In a joint meeting, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita-Teodora Odobescu vowed to coordinate actions to eliminate internal European border checks. The two nations are set to work closely for their partial Schengen accession on March 31, seeking the support of the European Commission. The ministers emphasized the importance of dialogue with Austria and other EU states in this regard.

Security concerns in the Black Sea region, particularly heightened due to Russia's actions in Ukraine, were also discussed. The nations plan to collaborate in strengthening NATO's capacity on the eastern flank. Both countries marked their 20th anniversary of joining NATO this year. They are actively working together to counter the risk of landmines in the Black Sea region.

The meeting addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Romania expressing support for Ukrainian refugees and emphasizing the need to hold those responsible for atrocities accountable. The ministers discussed participation in Ukraine's reconstruction process in the future.

The diplomatic talks reaffirmed bilateral relations and common interests, particularly in the context of the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership declaration between the two countries. Romania reiterated its support for the future enlargement of the European Union, emphasizing the need for clear signals of support for candidate countries.

Bulgaria was thanked for its support in expanding Romania's diplomatic representation in the country, including the upcoming opening of an honorary consulate in Plovdiv. The ministers underscored the importance of interconnectivity in the region, highlighting projects such as improving navigation on the Danube.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, with both countries expressing interest in enhancing regional and European sustainability. They emphasized their commitment to the Green Transition and the development of joint projects in manufacturing, transport, and green energy.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress toward joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The meeting showcased the nations' commitment to fostering cooperation on various fronts, from regional security to economic development and environmental sustainability.