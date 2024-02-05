Migrant Attempts To Cross The Bulgarian-Turkish Border Have Decreased

According to the General Directorate Border Police from the beginning of the year until January 31, nearly 1980 citizens from third countries attempted to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border illegally. This number is 69% lower compared to January last year when it was around 6380, as reported by the Ministry of Interior.

Approximately 1900 migrants independently returned to Turkey after noticing the presence of Bulgarian patrols and posts in the border area. It is possible that some of those who returned had made more than one attempt to cross into Bulgaria.

The reduction in this context, is a result of the initiatives undertaken by the General Directorate “Border Police” (MDBP) and the successful collaboration with Turkish authorities, as stated by the Ministry of Interior (MoI). During the specified period, MDBP officers detained 75 illegal migrants at the Bulgarian-Turkish border. According to information provided by Bulgarian border patrols, Turkish border authorities detained 10 individuals in the adjacent territory.

The majority of those detained at the entrance of the Bulgarian-Turkish border are Afghan citizens - 35, followed by Syria with 14, and Palestine with 5.

The Ministry of Interior reports that the analysis conducted by the “Migration” Directorate indicates a 26% decrease in the number of foreigners accommodated in the two specialized facilities. According to information from the “Migration” Directorate, just in the last 24 hours, 207 foreigners have been accommodated in the Specialized Homes in Sofia and Lyubimets. The total capacity of these homes, which is 1060 places, is currently filled at 20%. During the same period on February 5 last year, 385 individuals were accommodated, with the capacity being at 36%.

The analysis shows a 26% decrease in the number of individuals accommodated in the specialized homes. For the last week, 51 foreigners have been accommodated, and from January 1 until today, a total of 405, with the majority being citizens of Syria, followed by Afghanistan. Compared to the same period last year (January 1 to January 5, 2023), there is a 50% decrease.