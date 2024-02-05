Grigor Dimitrov Retains 13th, Viktoriya Tomova Was Eliminated In The WTA 250

In today's published tennis world rankings, Grigor Dimitrov maintains his position among the men.

The Bulgarian tennis player once again secures the 13th position with a total of 2785 points. This time, he is set to return to the tennis court during the current week, participating in the ATR 250 tournament indoors in Marseille.

Grigor is the second seed in the draw, and he will begin his participation on Wednesday or Thursday, facing the winner of the match between the American player Sebastian Korda and another yet-to-be-determined qualifier.

As of today, Dimitar Kuzmanov, our representative in the Davis Cup, holds the 225th position in the world rankings. He will participate in the Nottingham Challenge, indoors. Facing tough competition, he drew a challenging opponent, and in the first round tomorrow, he will play against the top seed in the draw.

Adrian Andreev dropped eight places and is now ranked 269th. He will also compete in Nottingham and today starts with a match against the Frenchman Tristan Lamasine.

In the women's category, Viktoriya Tomova climbed one position and is currently at a record 64th.Unfortunately, she exited in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Cluj-Napoca, Romania today after losing to Camila Osorio. Despite her strong performance in the second round, the Bulgarian tennis player She couldn't overcome the initial stage of Transylvania Open 2024.

*Novak Djokovic is leading the men's rankings with 9985 points, followed by Carlos Alcaraz with 9255 and Daniil Medvedev with 8765 points.

*Polish tennis player Iga Świątek is the number one in woman’s tennis rankings with 9,770 points, the second is Aryna Sabalenka with 8,905, followed by Coco Gauff from USA with 7,200.