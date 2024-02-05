Explosive Devices from Odesa to Voronezh Intercepted in Georgia - Passed Through Bulgaria And Turkey

Georgian security forces have successfully thwarted a significant terrorist plot involving the transportation of explosives from Odesa, Ukraine, to Voronezh, Russia. The Georgian Security Service revealed that the elaborate scheme included the shipment passing through multiple European countries, including Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey, underscoring the alarming potential for cross-border threats. The disguised explosives, cleverly camouflaged as car batteries, were intercepted at key points along their route, leading to a series of arrests.

The shocking discovery was made when the cargo, weighing a total of 14 kilograms, entered Georgia from Turkey through the Sarpi checkpoint on January 19. The head of the Georgian counter-terrorist center, Bacha Mgeladze, disclosed that the explosives were meticulously concealed within the car battery casings, presenting a significant challenge for detection.

The final destination of this perilous cargo was Voronezh, Russia. It was revealed that the explosive devices, numbering six in total, were designed to cause widespread devastation. Equipped with electronic timers and programmed activation times, each device was prepared by a highly skilled specialist, indicating a sophisticated and well-coordinated effort.

The Georgian National Security Service identified the alleged mastermind behind the plot as Andrey Sharashidze, a Ukrainian citizen residing in Batumi. Sharashidze, who previously ran for membership in the local parliament of Odesa region in 2020 as a representative of the "Servant of the People" party, had crucial information about the explosive devices and their detonators concealed within the batteries.

The investigation has unveiled a network of individuals involved in the sinister plan. Seven Georgian citizens, three Ukrainians, and two Armenians are potential defendants in the case. Notably, only Sharashidze had detailed information about the explosive devices, raising questions about the level of coordination and compartmentalization within the operation.

The Georgian Security Service emphasized that Tbilisi could potentially face charges related to the planning and execution of terrorist acts, both within Georgia and abroad.