Denkov To Meet Dutch PM After Failed Visit To The US

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, after altering plans to participate in the U.S. delegation due to ongoing farmer negotiations, swiftly redirected his diplomatic agenda.

Denkov is now scheduled to visit the Netherlands on February 8, where he will hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The discussions will encompass bilateral interests, the European agenda, and pivotal Bulgarian priorities like Schengen entry in 2022 and Eurozone membership from January 1, 2025.