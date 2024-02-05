Denkov To Meet Dutch PM After Failed Visit To The US

Politics | February 5, 2024, Monday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Denkov To Meet Dutch PM After Failed Visit To The US Nikolai Denkov

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, after altering plans to participate in the U.S. delegation due to ongoing farmer negotiations, swiftly redirected his diplomatic agenda.

Denkov is now scheduled to visit the Netherlands on February 8, where he will hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The discussions will encompass bilateral interests, the European agenda, and pivotal Bulgarian priorities like Schengen entry in 2022 and Eurozone membership from January 1, 2025.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Denkov, Netherlands
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria