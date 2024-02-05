Who Were The Winners At This Year's Grammy Music Awards?

The 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony was broadcast live on Sunday night at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

Taylor Swift secured her fourth Album of the Year win with "Midnights" at the Grammy Awards, establishing a new record. With this success, she surpassed the achievements of legends like Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder, who were honored with this award for three individual albums. This is not the only prize Swift received. She also won in the Best Pop Album category.

The artist expressed her joy at receiving the award and stated that she still wants to write songs and perform. “It truly delights me. All I want is to continue doing it”, she shared. While on stage, she announced that her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department” is set to be released on April 19th.

Women took center stage in the list of winners, particularly in the most captivating categories. Billie Eilish and Finneas, the artists behind “What Was I Made For?” featured in the “Barbie” movie, emerged as the winners for Song of the Year. The song also received the award for the best song written for visual media, while the entire soundtrack for the film was also honored.

Miley Cyrus received recognition for her hit from last year “Flowers”, which triumphed in the categories: “Record of the Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance”.

List of winners in the top categories:

Record of the year: “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus

Best new artist: Victoria Monét

Song of the year: “What Was I Made For?”

Album of the year:“Midnight“, Taylor Swift.

Best country album: “Bell Bottom Country”, Lainey Wilson

Best R&B song:“Snooze” - SZA