Who Were The Winners At This Year's Grammy Music Awards?

Lifestyle | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 5, 2024, Monday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Who Were The Winners At This Year's Grammy Music Awards?

The 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony was broadcast live on Sunday night at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

Taylor Swift secured her fourth Album of the Year win with "Midnights" at the Grammy Awards, establishing a new record. With this success, she surpassed the achievements of legends like Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder, who were honored with this award for three individual albums. This is not the only prize Swift received. She also won in the Best Pop Album category.

The artist expressed her joy at receiving the award and stated that she still wants to write songs and perform. “It truly delights me. All I want is to continue doing it”, she shared. While on stage, she announced that her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department” is set to be released on April 19th.

Women took center stage in the list of winners, particularly in the most captivating categories. Billie Eilish and Finneas, the artists behind “What Was I Made For?” featured in the “Barbie” movie, emerged as the winners for Song of the Year. The song also received the award for the best song written for visual media, while the entire soundtrack for the film was also honored.

Miley Cyrus received recognition for her hit from last year “Flowers”, which triumphed in the categories: “Record of the Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance”.

List of winners in the top categories:

Record of the year: “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus

Best new artist: Victoria Monét

Song of the year: What Was I Made For?

Album of the year:“Midnight“, Taylor Swift.

Best country album: “Bell Bottom Country”, Lainey Wilson

Best R&B song:“Snooze” - SZA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Grammy Awards, winners, announced, music, albums
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria