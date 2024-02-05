Plovdiv Initiates Free Public Transport Cards for Children Aged 7 to 14

Starting this morning, the city of Plovdiv commenced the distribution of free travel cards for public transport to students aged 7 to 14.

There were no reports of overcrowding at the service desks, where parents could obtain the new travel documents for their children.

The municipal transport company has also expressed its intent to explore options for reimbursing funds spent on previously purchased student travel cards. Parents are required to submit official information to facilitate the reimbursement process.

Additionally, there is a readiness to extend the operating hours of the desks for issuing new documents if queues form.

"There are six offices; so far, we do not have any data on problems," stated Georgi Stoilov, Director of "Organization and Control of Transport" at the Municipality of Plovdiv.