Plovdiv Initiates Free Public Transport Cards for Children Aged 7 to 14

Society | February 5, 2024, Monday // 13:33
Bulgaria: Plovdiv Initiates Free Public Transport Cards for Children Aged 7 to 14

Starting this morning, the city of Plovdiv commenced the distribution of free travel cards for public transport to students aged 7 to 14.

There were no reports of overcrowding at the service desks, where parents could obtain the new travel documents for their children.

The municipal transport company has also expressed its intent to explore options for reimbursing funds spent on previously purchased student travel cards. Parents are required to submit official information to facilitate the reimbursement process.

Additionally, there is a readiness to extend the operating hours of the desks for issuing new documents if queues form.

"There are six offices; so far, we do not have any data on problems," stated Georgi Stoilov, Director of "Organization and Control of Transport" at the Municipality of Plovdiv.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plovdiv, public transport, cards, travel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria