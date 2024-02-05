Flu Epidemic Will Not Be Declared In Sofia

The declaration of a flu epidemic in Sofia is currently off the table as the number of cases is decreasing throughout the country, including in the capital, according to Health Minister Hristo Hinkov.

"We have data that the cases are decreasing. There will be no flu epidemic for Sofia-city, for Sofia-region the data are still high, but there it depends on the Ministry of Education and Science whether it will be a vacation or online studying. But in general there is data, that the flu epidemic is decreasing, that is, the peak is breaking," commented Minister Hinkov.

Flu vacation and online learning remain in effect in some areas of the country after the midterm vacation, which is today - February 5.

In the Plovdiv region, students will be on flu vacation until February 7 without studying in an electronic environment. This also applies to students in the Veliko Tarnovo region.

In Burgas, they are deciding whether the flu vacation will continue after February 6.

There are also areas where students will study online.

In the Yambol region, online training is available until February 6 inclusive. In Sofia region: until February 7, in Pernik region - until February 9.

In Varna, today, it is being decided whether online training will continue.

Dobrich is in a flu epidemic, but so far there is no solution for a flu vacation or distance learning.