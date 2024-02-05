Bulgarian Farmers Consider Protest Amid Government Proposals

Amidst growing dissatisfaction, grain producers in Bulgaria are considering organizing a protest against what they perceive as an unacceptable and frivolous proposal from the government. Zhechko Andrejnski, the chairman of the Vidin Union of Grain Producers, criticized the government's requirement for farmers to prove their profits and losses, stating that the proposed approach only adds to their financial woes, escalating daily.

Andrejnski voiced skepticism about the government's commitment to legislative changes and expressed concerns that decisions benefiting specific individuals are made behind closed doors. Farmers, including animal breeders and fruit growers, believe that their lives, production, and businesses are not being adequately considered.

Responding to the Prime Minister's proposal to provide state aid only to farmers experiencing losses, Andrejnski pointed to Romania, where farmers did not face such stringent criteria during their protests. He emphasized the need for urgent action, stating that delaying a protest beyond Monday or Tuesday would be too late, as people have already lost confidence in the system.