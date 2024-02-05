BREAKING: Police Officer From GDBOP Detained As Suspect Of Espionage For Russia (UPDATED)

A specialized operation is currently being conducted in the building of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), BNR reported.

According to unconfirmed information, the action was carried out by the "Internal Security" unit of the Ministry of the Interior.

According to unofficial data, it is an investigation into espionage for the benefit of Russia.

There is information about the arrested person that he exported classified information to a Russian agency, BNT reported. From there they state that the detained employee provided classified information to a former diplomat at the Russian embassy in Sofia, who was declared persona non grata some time ago.

The actions of the law enforcement agencies are carried out under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. The State Agency "National Security" (SANS) is also working on the case.

The signal about the case came to Bulgaria from foreign services, Nova TV reported.

Update: According to BTV, a police officer is being investigated on suspicion of passing information to Russian officials. So far, it is clear that the employee sent information electronically to people connected to Russia, BTA adds .At the moment, searches are being carried out in the Directorate, which is on "Tsarigradsko shose". A report on the case came to Bulgaria from foreign services. The "Internal Security" Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also participated in the action.

Update: Special operation in the State Agency "Nationa Security" (SANS). According to Nova TV, espionage is being investigated again. At the moment, there are no data on detainees.

The most recent scandal of the almost constant ones in the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) is that the wife of the shot mafia "consultant" Martin Bojanov "The Notary" is a current employee in the anti-mafia directorate. She was fired at the request of Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov while she was leading GDBOP, but was later reinstated, although she is now on maternity leave.

After the shooting of "The Notary" on the evening of January 31, she was the one who called emergency services, but... 50 minutes after the murder.

