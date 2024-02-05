Bulgarian Fishing Vessel Released After Year-Long Detention in Romania

Society | February 5, 2024, Monday // 11:39
Bulgarian Fishing Vessel Released After Year-Long Detention in Romania

The Bulgarian fishing vessel "Iva-1" has been released after nearly a year of being under arrest in the Romanian port of Mangalia. The owner, Plamen Panayotov, confirmed this information to BNT, marking the resolution of the case at the second instance in Romania.

As of February 3rd, the vessel is back in Varna, Bulgaria. However, two other vessels, also detained in March 2023 for fishing turbot and black sea sharks in Romanian waters, remain under arrest in Romania, awaiting the conclusion of their respective cases.

Plamen Panayotov expressed uncertainty about the timeline for the resolution of the ongoing lawsuits, emphasizing the significant damage incurred during the extended arrest. He called for a mutual understanding between the two countries to prevent similar incidents in the future.

