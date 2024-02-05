Chile Declares State of Emergency as Wildfires Claim at Least 112 Lives

Chile is grappling with a devastating wildfire crisis in the Valparaiso province, where at least 112 lives have already been lost. President Gabriel Boric, after visiting the most affected areas, declared a state of emergency, initiating a two-day national mourning period.

President Boric assured that the province would receive all necessary resources to recover from the catastrophic disaster. The magnitude of the tragedy prompted the Ministry of Health to urge Valparaiso hospitals to suspend scheduled operations, redirecting their efforts to aid the victims of the wildfires. In response, an order has been issued to establish field medical facilities to address the growing health crisis.

The wildfires in Valparaiso now stand as the deadliest in Chile's recorded history, highlighting the severity of the situation. President Boric's commitment to providing essential resources reflects the urgency and gravity of the ongoing disaster.