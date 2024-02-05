Bulgarian Interior Minister Advocates Treating DUI Deaths as Intentional Homicide

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov has proposed treating fatalities resulting from driving under the influence (DUI), speeding, or at pedestrian crossings as intentional homicide, addressing road safety concerns. Stoyanov made this announcement during his attendance at the inauguration of the Angels on the Road foundation, which brings together parents who have lost their children in road accidents.

Highlighting the Interior Ministry's commitment to combating road accidents, Stoyanov emphasized the collective responsibility of various ministries and institutions in addressing road safety issues. Over the past eight to nine months, the Interior Ministry has implemented measures, including tighter control on roads and the impounding of vehicles, contributing to small but tangible progress in the ongoing battle against road accidents.

Deputy Sofia City Prosecutor Hristo Krastev revealed alarming statistics, stating that in the last four years, Sofia alone has witnessed 2,300 traffic accidents resulting in moderate or severe bodily injury or death. In response, the Sofia City Prosecution plans to submit an open letter to the Interior Ministry, Justice Ministry, parliamentary committee on legal affairs, and the Angels on the Road Foundation. The letter will propose legislative changes aimed at expediting criminal proceedings and ensuring swift punishments.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev outlined concrete measures being taken to enhance road infrastructure, including improved lighting, markings, and speed control mechanisms around schools and kindergartens. Additionally, the city plans to install more cameras, integrating them with the Interior Ministry's system to bolster surveillance.

The inauguration event saw the presence of representatives from the judiciary, MPs, MEPs, mayors, journalists, and members of the public. As Bulgaria intensifies efforts to address road safety, the Interior Ministry's proposal to treat DUI-related deaths as intentional homicide signals a renewed commitment to curb preventable accidents.