US Signals Prolonged Military Campaign in the Middle East, Warns Iran of Swift Response

The United States has declared its intention to continue military strikes against pro-Iranian groups in the Middle East. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that the recent bombings in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen are just the beginning of a more extended campaign in response to the January 28 attack, where three American soldiers were killed in a drone strike in Jordan.

Sullivan stated, "The president is determined to respond with force to attacks against our people," adding that the US is prepared for any contingency. While emphasizing that President Biden is not seeking a broader war in the Middle East, Sullivan warned Iran that any direct response to the US would result in a swift and firm retaliation.

Simultaneously, the UN Security Council is expected to discuss the US missile strikes against pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq. The meeting, requested by Russia, is scheduled for today. Amid these developments, Israel continues its offensive against the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing the country's reluctance to accept any deal for the hostages held by Hamas at any price.

Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces announced new strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The situation in the region remains tense, with battles unfolding in Gaza and Israeli forces advancing towards Rafah.

In a separate development, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the destruction of four Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles in Yemen. US forces detected the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas and deemed them an imminent threat to the US Navy and merchant ships in the Red Sea.