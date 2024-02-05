IDF Strikes Hamas HQ In Khan Yunis

In a targeted operation, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Givati Infantry Brigade conducted a raid on the central headquarters of Hamas's terror brigade in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The facility, located in the Al-Qadsia outpost, served as a key hub for training terrorists involved in the October 7 attack and also housed the office of Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar.

The IDF described the outpost as containing "significant" training complexes, including models simulating the entrance gates of kibbutzim, IDF bases, and armored vehicles. Rocket warehouses, underground routes utilized by Hamas, and a munitions production lathe were also discovered on-site. The raid uncovered a cache of munitions, including anti-tank missiles, RPGs, machine guns, grenades, and more.

Commander of the Givati Brigade, Lt. Col. Liron Batito, highlighted the brigade's intensity in operations, stating, "The brigade operates with intensity in the west of Khan Yunis and succeeds in bringing the terrorists out of their hiding places every day."

Upon entering the outpost, IDF forces encountered explosives rigged by Hamas terrorists, necessitating neutralization by IDF engineering forces. Additionally, terrorists entrenched near the outpost engaged the forces, leading to their elimination through sniper fire, tank fire, and air support.