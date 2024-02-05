Weather In Bulgaria: Stormy Winds and Temperatures Up To 20°!

Bulgaria is set to experience an unexpected surge of spring-like weather this week, with temperatures reaching up to 22°C accompanied by brisk winds. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow warning for dangerous gusts of wind across much of the country.

As the week kicks off, sunshine will dominate the skies, bringing daytime highs between 15°C and 20°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 15°C-16°C. However, the pleasant warmth will be accompanied by strong winds, particularly in the mountains where gusty northwest winds are expected. At 1200 meters, temperatures will hover around 9°C, while at 2000 meters, they are forecasted to be around 2°C.

Coastal areas are expected to witness mostly sunny conditions, with occasional increases in cloud cover along the northern coast. A moderate breeze will prevail, strengthening to a robust west-northwest wind in the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range from 13°C to 16°C, while the sea water temperature remains at a chilly 6-7°C. Sea excitement is expected to be at 2-3 points.

The weather is forecasted to mellow down slightly tomorrow, with easing winds and continued sunshine. Minimum temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, slightly cooler in the valleys of Southwest Bulgaria. Daytime highs, however, will remain warm, ranging from 17°C to an unseasonable 22°C.

Looking ahead, the next few days until Friday are anticipated to maintain this unseasonably warm and mostly sunny trend for February, providing Bulgarians with an unexpected taste of spring.