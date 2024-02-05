Weather In Bulgaria: Stormy Winds and Temperatures Up To 20°!
Bulgaria is set to experience an unexpected surge of spring-like weather this week, with temperatures reaching up to 22°C accompanied by brisk winds. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow warning for dangerous gusts of wind across much of the country.
As the week kicks off, sunshine will dominate the skies, bringing daytime highs between 15°C and 20°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 15°C-16°C. However, the pleasant warmth will be accompanied by strong winds, particularly in the mountains where gusty northwest winds are expected. At 1200 meters, temperatures will hover around 9°C, while at 2000 meters, they are forecasted to be around 2°C.
Coastal areas are expected to witness mostly sunny conditions, with occasional increases in cloud cover along the northern coast. A moderate breeze will prevail, strengthening to a robust west-northwest wind in the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range from 13°C to 16°C, while the sea water temperature remains at a chilly 6-7°C. Sea excitement is expected to be at 2-3 points.
The weather is forecasted to mellow down slightly tomorrow, with easing winds and continued sunshine. Minimum temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, slightly cooler in the valleys of Southwest Bulgaria. Daytime highs, however, will remain warm, ranging from 17°C to an unseasonable 22°C.
Looking ahead, the next few days until Friday are anticipated to maintain this unseasonably warm and mostly sunny trend for February, providing Bulgarians with an unexpected taste of spring.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather In Bulgaria On February 6: Sunny And Warm
- » Ruse Sets February Heat Record with Soaring Temperatures
- » Weather In Bulgaria: Breezy Weekend With Cloud Breaks And Mild Temperatures
- » Weather Forecast For February: Temperatures Ranging From Minus 12 To Plus 20 Degrees
- » Weather In Bulgaria: Chilly Mix of Rain and Snow Expected For Today
- » Weather In Bulgaria: February Starts Sunny