Archaeological Exhibition: 105 Years Since The Discovery Of The Necropolis In Trebenishte

A temporary exhibition titled: “Trebenishte" - 105 years since the discovery of the necropolis at Trebenishte 1918 – 2023”, can be visited until March 24, 2024

The exhibition is the result of the collaborative efforts of archaeologists from the National Archaeological Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the National Institution Archaeological Museum of the Republic of North Macedonia, the National Museum of Serbia, and the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Monuments and Museum – Ohrid. This collaboration is shaped by the successful partnership between cultural and scientific institutions in Bulgaria, Serbia, and North Macedonia.





The necropolis near the village of Trebenishte, 14 km from Ohrid, was accidentally discovered by the Bulgarian armed forces during road construction in the spring of 1918, at the end of World War I. The first five graves were excavated by Bulgarian officers, who handed over the findings to the Bulgarian administration in Ohrid. Later, Bulgaria sent archaeologist Karel Shkorpil, who studied graves 6 and 7.





In these graves, warriors were buried with their accouterments, gold insignes, silver and bronze vessels, silver jewelry, and more. The artifacts date the necropolis to the second half of the 6th century and the 5th century BCE.

Many of the findings from the first 7 graves are now part of the permanent exhibition at the National Archaeological Museum in Sofia. This exhibition not only features newly restored discoveries but also items from subsequent studies conducted by the National Museum of Serbia and the Archaeological Museum in Ohrid.

The exhibition is accompanied by a poster exhibition presenting the history of the research and includes printed publications in Bulgarian and English. It can be visited every day in the National Archaeological Museum in the hall titled "Vault of the National Archaeological Museum".

Photos by Stella Ivanova.