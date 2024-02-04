Anti-Ship Missile Threat Neutralized: US and UK Conduct Strikes in Red Sea

The United States and Great Britain have executed joint strikes against 36 targets near the Red Sea, where anti-ship missiles were reportedly being prepared. The military action, confirmed by American and British military sources and reported by Reuters, aimed to neutralize the perceived threat posed by Houthi rebels in Yemen who controlled the targeted areas.

According to a joint statement from the US and UK military, the strikes specifically targeted locations within Yemen, destroying warehouses used for storing weapons, missile systems, and other military equipment. The operation was a response to intelligence reports indicating an imminent threat to both commercial vessels in the region and the naval forces engaged in maritime security operations in the Red Sea.

The military intervention reflects a proactive measure to safeguard vital maritime routes and counter potential threats to international shipping. The Red Sea has been a critical waterway for global trade, making the security of the region paramount for both the US and the UK.

However, conflicting reports emerged from Houthi-affiliated Yemeni media outlets, with both AFP and Reuters quoting them as stating that the cities of Hodeidah, situated on the Red Sea coast, and the capital Sana'a, located 250 km from the coast, were subjected to attacks.