Tragic Fire Claims Life in Sliven, Woman Rescued Amidst Gas Exposure

A somber night unfolded for Sliven residents as a fire tragically claimed the life of a man, while a woman battled gas exposure in an apartment block in the Druzhba district. The distressing events prompted the evacuation of residents from the affected block, leaving the community grappling with the aftermath.

The fatal fire took a heavy toll, with a man losing his life, and a woman enduring a perilous situation involving gas exposure. The owner of the apartment, where the fire originated, faced a desperate situation as she stood on the terrace's railing on the fifth floor for nearly half an hour, awaiting assistance. Firefighters eventually reached the woman and swiftly transported her to the Emergency Medical Center in Sliven.

Amid the chaos, all neighbors residing in the burned apartment's vicinity were evacuated from the higher floors of the building. According to reports from evacuees, the victim and her son were known to have mental health issues. Notably, the son had been relocated to a care facility in Radnevo two weeks prior, leaving the deceased woman, presumed to be of Syrian nationality with permanent residence, alone in their home.

The authorities are currently working to ascertain the causes of the tragic incident. The toll extends beyond the loss of life, with significant material damage resulting from the fire. The investigation seeks to shed light on the circumstances leading to the fatal blaze and the subsequent gas exposure.