Hezbollah Retaliations Escalate: IDF Confirms 225 Casualties in Ongoing Conflict

In the midst of the ongoing military conflict between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas, the toll of Israeli soldiers has risen to 225, with the recent loss of 24-year-old Sgt First Class (res.) Shimon Yehoshua Asulin. Asulin, a member of the 924th Engineering Battalion of the Harel Brigade and a resident of Beit Shemesh, lost his life in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF reported the tragic incident on Sunday, highlighting the continued intensity of the conflict in the region. Asulin's death adds to the toll of Israeli soldiers engaged in the fierce battles against Hamas forces.

Simultaneously, the IDF launched an airstrike on a Hezbollah building in the southern Lebanese village of Taybeh on Saturday. The strikes were in response to Hezbollah's rocket attacks from Lebanon towards Mount Dov and Israeli settlements, including Even Menahem and Yir'on, early on Saturday. While these attacks did not result in casualties on the Israeli side, the IDF stated that it targeted Hezbollah's launch sites.

The report indicates that since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel from Gaza, Hezbollah has been operating freely against Israel along the Lebanon-Israel border. The terror group has been launching rockets and anti-tank missiles at Israeli towns and army positions while also engaging in near-daily firefights with Israeli troops.

Despite repeated warnings for Hezbollah to remain on the sidelines, the IDF has consistently responded by striking the terror group's cells and posts in southern Lebanon.

As the conflict intensifies, the casualties on both sides continue to rise. According to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 27,019 people have been killed, and 66,139 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139, as reported by Al Jazeera.