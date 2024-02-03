Bulgarian Government in Flux: WCC-DB Ministers Face Rotation Debates

The political landscape in Bulgaria is witnessing potential upheaval as at least four ministers from the "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) party may be on the verge of stepping down in the government's rotation, according to reports by OFFNews. The ministers in question are Hristo Hinkov, Zaritsa Dinkova, Dimitar Iliev, and Alexander Iolovski.

Negotiations for ministerial seats between Nikolai Denkov and Mariya Gabriel are reportedly ongoing, with the rotating prime ministers evaluating the implementation of the management program by ministries. Talks regarding specific names are expected at a later stage, and the composition of the future government will be proposed jointly by the current and future prime ministers.

Contrary to the earlier commitment of keeping reshuffles minimal, there are indications that at least three shifts may occur within the WCC-DB ministers. The alleged dissatisfaction with certain ministers has sparked debates between the parties involved, with differing opinions on the number of castings needed.

While only Health Minister Hristo Hinkov's replacement is confirmed at this stage, potential changes are looming in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, where Dimitar Iliev is expected to be replaced. Additionally, the Minister of Tourism, Zaritsa Dinkova, is likely to face a consensual shift. Unofficial discussions also point to the potential replacement of the Minister of e-Government, Alexander Iolovski, amid differing opinions between WCC-DB and GERB.

Amid these deliberations, there is an ongoing debate about the future head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding another layer of complexity to the political scenario. The disagreement between WCC-DB and GERB centers around whether Nikolai Denkov or Mariya Gabriel should assume this crucial position.

As the talks continue, the possibility of broader changes within the Bulgarian cabinet raises questions about the stability of the coalition government and its ability to address pressing issues facing the country.