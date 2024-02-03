Bulgaria Gains Momentum in Pursuit of US Visa Waiver for Travel

Bulgaria is making noteworthy progress in its pursuit of visa-free travel to the United States, according to Michael J. Greer, the US Consul General in Bulgaria. Greer shared this optimistic outlook during a recent visa ceremony, celebrating the approval of the first students for the summer work-and-travel brigade.

Addressing the media at the embassy, Greer highlighted the recent appointment of a national coordinator for Bulgaria's visa-free travel program by the government, marking substantial progress. He expressed his confidence in Bulgaria's achievements over the past few months, asserting that the country has made more significant strides in this period than during his entire tenure as consul.

"In my opinion, in these few months, Bulgaria has achieved greater success than in the entire period of my coming to the country as a consul," Greer remarked.

Emphasizing the collaborative efforts, Greer underscored that Bulgaria enjoys the support of the United States in its bid to join the visa-free travel program. "So I am optimistic, and we will do everything to support Bulgaria on its way to joining the visa-free travel program," he concluded.

The move towards visa waiver status holds promising implications for fostering stronger diplomatic ties and facilitating smoother people-to-people exchanges between Bulgaria and the United States. Greer's positive assessment reflects a shared commitment to overcoming bureaucratic hurdles and streamlining travel processes.