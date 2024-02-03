US Launches Airstrikes on Syria and Iraq in Swift Response to Soldiers' Death

The United States initiated airstrikes in Syria and Iraq in response to a drone strike in Jordan that claimed the lives of three American soldiers. ABC and Fox News reported the targeted strikes, hitting over 85 locations, including command posts, intelligence centers, ammunition depots, and logistics facilities, using more than 125 precision-guided munitions.

The drone attack in Jordan prompted President Joe Biden to order the airstrikes, a response that he announced at the Dover base ceremony in Delaware, where the mortal remains of the fallen soldiers were being welcomed back to American soil. The strike in Jordan, attributed to Iranian-backed fighters, marked the deadliest attack on US troops since the beginning of the conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

During the airstrikes in eastern Syria, 13 fighters from pro-Iranian militias were reported killed, according to Rami Abdel Rahman, the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. President Biden, without providing details, stated that the response had begun and would continue as deemed necessary.

"We are not seeking conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world, but we will respond to attacks on Americans," President Biden asserted, emphasizing that the United States does not desire war with Iran. John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesperson, clarified that there were no contacts with Tehran after the deadly strike in Jordan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid the escalating tensions, embarked on his fifth tour of the Middle East since the conflict between Hamas and Israel intensified. Blinken's visit underscores the administration's commitment to regional stability and diplomatic efforts.