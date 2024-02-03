Bulgaria Sends Long-Awaited Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine

Politics » DEFENSE | February 3, 2024, Saturday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sends Long-Awaited Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine @facebook.com/t.tagarev

Amidst months of political debates and vetoes, Bulgaria has finally dispatched the promised armored personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine, marking the culmination of a six-month journey with diplomatic twists and turns.

The green light for the deployment came after the Bulgarian National Assembly's decision to override President Rumen Radev's veto, approving the bill to ratify the agreement with Ukraine. The breakthrough was captured in striking photos shared by Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev on Facebook, showcasing the APCs en route to Kyiv.

"The operation is underway. The Ministry of Defense is supporting the process of providing Ukraine with the MIA's APCs," Tagarev announced, emphasizing the significance of the mission. The agreement stipulates that Bulgaria will send a total of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

The decision to provide these military assets was motivated, in part, by the financial strain on Bulgaria's budget for the past 25 years due to the maintenance and storage costs associated with the APCs. Additionally, the vehicles were deemed ill-suited for the National Gendarmerie Service's primary tasks, making them a valuable asset for Ukraine.

President Radev's December veto raised concerns about the lack of detailed information available to representatives, hindering their ability to objectively assess the necessity of the donation. Radev suggested that the APCs could serve critical roles within Bulgaria, such as border protection and disaster relief.

However, the parliamentary defense committee swiftly rejected Radev's veto within two days, followed by the National Assembly's endorsement. The APCs are now on their way to Ukraine, symbolizing the resolution of a protracted political standoff and underscoring Bulgaria's commitment to international cooperation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Ukraine, armored personnel carriers, diplomacy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria