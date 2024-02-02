Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich (UPDATED MAP)

In a press release today, Svetla Angelova, the director of the Regional Health Inspection (RHI) in Dobrich, sounded the alarm as an influenza epidemic officially blankets the region from February 5-12. The announcement comes in the wake of a substantial spike in the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory diseases during the week of January 22-28, reaching a concerning rate of 195.02 per ten thousand people.

With approximately 15% of students absent from classes, the Regional Department of Education corroborates the severity of the situation. In response, a series of stringent measures have been put in place, significantly impacting the region's healthcare and education systems.

Planned consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, preventive examinations, and mandatory immunizations are temporarily halted. General practitioners are redirecting their focus, with visits to medical facilities for hospital care now limited to exceptions, primarily for terminally ill patients. Specialized institutions providing social services and residential-type social services for children and adults remain operational, albeit with heightened precautions.

Key measures include the implementation of a strict daily filter in children's facilities and schools. Sick children identified during these screenings are promptly sent home, while unwell staff members are prohibited from working. Additionally, there will be an intensified regime of disinfection for surfaces, coupled with frequent ventilation of premises in educational institutions.

The RHI in Dobrich urges individuals experiencing symptoms of acute respiratory disease - such as elevated body temperature, runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fatigue - to stay home whenever possible. It is recommended that they seek medical attention promptly to limit contact, particularly with vulnerable groups such as small children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Bulgaria continues to battle the flu in multiple regions.