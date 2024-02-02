17th Annual Sofia Pride Set for June 22: Spotlight on Inclusion

Mark your calendars as Sofia Pride, the largest LGBTQ+ event in Bulgaria, is gearing up for its 17th consecutive year on June 22. This iconic event promises not only a celebration of diversity and inclusion but also a platform for addressing critical issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

While the location of the event is yet to be disclosed, organizers are already revealing the central theme for this year's edition: the pivotal role of LGBTQ+ individuals in the development of Bulgarian society. Sofia Pride's stage will once again showcase the talents of young artists from the community alongside some of Bulgaria's most prominent music stars.

Simeon Vassilev, representing the organizing committee, highlighted the progress made over the years, including legislative changes in the Penal Code and a growing understanding of LGBTQ+ issues. However, he emphasized that significant challenges persist, with the legal regulation of same-sex partnerships taking center stage in this year's Pride agenda.

The 2023 edition saw thousands of Bulgarians participating in a peaceful march through Sofia's center. The event's highlight was the presence of 11 Bulgarian families courageously standing up for the LGBTQ+ cause. The campaign "Our family invites you to Sofia Pride 2023" aimed to draw attention to the crucial need for support within the family environment for LGBTQ+ individuals in Bulgaria.

Sofia Pride is a collaborative effort organized by the GLAS Foundation, the Bilitis Foundation, LGBTI Action, and the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee. The success of the 2023 event was bolstered by the support of organizations such as the Bulgarian Fund for Women, the US Embassy in Bulgaria, Accenture, EY, Mastercard, and others.