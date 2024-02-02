Weather In Bulgaria: Breezy Weekend With Cloud Breaks And Mild Temperatures

During the weekend, the atmospheric pressure will decrease, but it will remain higher than the average for the month.

On Saturday, the cloudiness will break up and decrease, in some places becoming mostly clear. The wind will be moderate, coming from the northwest, temporarily shifting to southwest in Northern Bulgaria by midnight. Minimum temperatures will range between minus 5° and 0°, higher in northwestern regions, reaching 3°-5°. In Sofia, temperatures around minus 3° are expected.

Over the mountains, cloudiness will be variable, with more significant clouds, and isolated light snowfall over Western Bulgaria mountain ranges before noon. In the afternoon, the clouds will break up and decrease. A moderate to strong northwest wind is expected. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters altitude will be around 4°, at 2000 meters – about minus 2°.

A moderate west-southwest wind, temporarily becoming strong along the northern coast, is expected. Maximum temperatures will range from 9° to 10°. The sea water temperature is 6°-7°, and the sea swell will be 2-3 points.

In Sofia, the sun will rise at 7:39 AM and set at 5:41 PM. The duration of the day is 10 hours and 2 minutes. The moon in Sofia will set at 11:53 PM and rise 28 minutes after midnight. Moon phase: one day before the last quarter.

On Sunday, Bulgarians can expect windy conditions with fluctuating cloud cover and a dry atmosphere. Moderate winds will prevail, accompanied by robust gusts from the west-northwest, particularly in lower elevations. Temperatures are set to increase.