Weather Forecast For February: Temperatures Ranging From Minus 12 To Plus 20 Degrees

February will start with positive temperatures. The first ten days will have temperatures above the climatic norms, despite the negative temperatures with which we woke up on the first day of the month said the meteorologist from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Anastasia Stoycheva, on the radio show "Exactly Today" on Radio Plovdiv."

“Indeed, winter has not left, it will remind us of itself twice”, she added. According to her, what is most characteristic of the month is the increased atmospheric dynamics, which is the reason for temperature variations. The highest temperatures in February will range between 15 and 20 degrees, with the highest likelihood of this occurring during the first ten days. The lowest temperatures will be between minus 12 and minus 7 degrees.

She reminded that January and February are among the coldest months in Bulgaria, so low temperatures are usual. According to her, analyses show that temperatures in January were 1 to 4 degrees above the climatic norms, and she added that this trend for warmer weather compared to the climate will persist in February, although there won't be a shortage, especially in the second and third ten-day period, of situations with cold snaps and precipitation in the form of rain and snow.

The first ten days of February will be warm with temperatures above the norms, reaching 17-18 degrees. The highest temperatures during the month will be between 15 and 20 degrees. In this period, two quick atmospheric disturbances will pass, one of them - today (Friday), and the other around February 8th. This will bring an increase in wind and precipitation, mainly in the form of rain. After their passage, the clouds will clear, the wind will calm down, and a brief drop in temperatures will occur. Daytime temperatures during the weekend will recover, with only morning temperatures being lower, especially on Saturday.

The next atmospheric disturbance is expected towards the end of the second ten-day period. However, in the first days of that period, there will be increased likelihood of more precipitation and cooling, with rain in many areas transitioning to snow. Afterward, until the end of the period, the weather will be variable, but the probability of precipitation decreases, and temperatures will rise. In the plain part of the country, there will be conditions for morning fog.

The month will conclude with slightly more dynamic weather. Towards the end of the second and the beginning of the third ten-day period, conditions for precipitation will reoccur. After that a second cold period will set in, again bringing snowfall to the majority of the country. After its passage, there will be a break in cloudiness, weather improvement, but then the minimum temperatures will be closest to the typical February values, ranging from minus 12 to minus 7 degrees.

In the mountains, with all the disturbances passing through, there will be snow, leading to an increase in the snow cover. According to the meteorologist, this is normal for February in Bulgaria. However, in the plain part of the country, there will not be a lasting snow cover.