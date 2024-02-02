Galaxy Leader: Bulgarian Sailors Alive, Housed on Land by Yemen's Houthis

Amidst the ongoing plight of the Bulgarian sailors kidnapped by Yemen's Houthi rebels, new information reveals that the captives are no longer aboard the hijacked vessel, "Galaxy Leader." Ahmed Shamar, Charge d'Affairs of the Yemeni Embassy in Sofia, disclosed to "Nova TV" that the ship has been transformed into a tourist attraction by the Houthis.

The "Galaxy Leader" was seized by the rebels two months ago, marking the beginning of a series of attacks on 36 merchant ships off the Yemeni coast in solidarity with the Palestinians. The ship's new role as a tourist site adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

Shamar did not provide a timeline or details about the potential conditions for the Bulgarians' return to their home country. Despite assurances from both Yemeni and Bulgarian authorities regarding the well-being of the kidnapped sailors, their exact location remains unknown.

"We have the same information as the Bulgarian authorities that the sailors are fine, that they are treated well and there is no danger for their lives. But we don't know exactly where they are kept. According to me, the solution can be sought in serious and effective EU pressure on the Houthis. There is no other way," stated the Yemeni diplomat, highlighting the potential role of diplomatic pressure in resolving the crisis.