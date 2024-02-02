GERB Leader Borissov Affirms Rotation Mandate but Stresses No Blank Check

On the sidelines of the National Assembly, Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, asserted that the anticipated rotation within the party will occur but not at any cost. Borissov clarified that the rotation is set to happen under the mandate of GERB-SDS, and he firmly rejected the idea of GERB relinquishing its mandate without strategic considerations.

"You can't imagine GERB leaving with an empty mandate and then Denkov or Mariya Gabriel coming back with another one; you can't imagine humiliating ourselves like that," explained Borissov, emphasizing the party's commitment to maintaining its political standing.

Despite the insistence on the rotation's occurrence, Borissov made it clear that nothing in life, including political transitions, comes without considerations. He pointed out the existence of a signed agreement that GERB is committed to following in the rotation process.

Expressing confidence in the forthcoming rotation, Borissov acknowledged the emergence of new claims daily. He redirected attention to the regulators, questioning why they were not replaced when they held a majority during the management of the four-coalition, which included "We Continue the Change," Democratic Bulgaria, BSP, and "There Is Such a People." Borissov admitted having no answer to this query.