Gunmen Target US Company's Turkey Plant in Protest of War In Gaza

Two gunmen reportedly took seven hostages at a Procter & Gamble (P&G) factory in northwest Turkey on Thursday, linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The incident unfolded at the facility in Gebze, Kocaeli province.

Turkish media circulated an image of one of the alleged suspects within the factory, depicting a man wearing what seemed to be a rudimentary explosives belt and holding a handgun.

Hours later, a spokesperson from P&G provided relief, stating that the situation had been successfully resolved. The statement confirmed the safety of all personnel and the apprehension of the assailant by law enforcement. Notably, the spokesperson referred to one assailant in their update.

“The fact that no one was harmed is our greatest relief. We are grateful to the authorities and first responders who managed the situation with courage and professionalism,” the P&G spokesperson conveyed.

The incident highlights the global ramifications of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with this direct impact on a multinational company's operations in Turkey. As tensions persist, the incident at the P&G facility serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of geopolitical events and their potential to reverberate across borders.