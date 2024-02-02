Israeli Brigade Concludes Gaza Mission, Dismantles 70 Tunnels

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed the withdrawal of the 55th Brigade from Gaza on Thursday after successfully dismantling 70 tunnel shafts in the past two months. The IDF is undergoing a strategic shuffle in the Strip, with the deployment of other forces. This reorganization will leave five combat brigades in Khan Yunis, down from the previous seven.

Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city, holds strategic importance as a stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Recent military activities in the area included an Air Force jet destroying a launcher firing long-range missiles. On the final day of the brigade's presence, the Paratrooper Brigade eliminated terrorists in short-range incidents, and another combat team directed an airstrike, eliminating a squad of identified terrorists.

These operations and the subsequent redeployment occur amidst ongoing negotiations for a temporary ceasefire. According to reports from the Tazpit Press Service, a potential formula for the ceasefire involves releasing one Israeli hostage for 30 imprisoned terrorists each day. Over approximately six weeks, this could result in the release of 35-40 hostages in exchange for Israel commuting the sentences of 1,200 Palestinian prisoners.

The proposed ceasefire terms outline a staged release, prioritizing women and children first, followed by men and soldiers, with bodies held by Hamas being released last. However, Israel would retain positions in Gaza cities, falling short of Hamas's demand for a complete withdrawal from the Strip.

Hamas's recent attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7 resulted in the tragic loss of at least 1,200 lives. The number of captives held by Hamas in Gaza, consisting of men, women, children, and soldiers, is estimated to be 136.