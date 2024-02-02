Bulgaria Designated for Funding in EU's 2 Billion Euro Migration Strategy

Addressing the escalating migrant pressure on the European Union (EU), a significant 2 billion euros will be allocated, with a portion of these funds directed towards Bulgaria, according to Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. This announcement followed the Prime Minister's participation in the European Council in Brussels, where critical discussions on budget updates, new funding priorities, and support for Ukraine unfolded.

Prime Minister Denkov underscored the EU's concerted effort to tackle challenges associated with illegal migration, acknowledging its direct relevance to Bulgaria. He provided insights into the multifaceted discussions held during the council, spanning topics like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, agricultural protests, and more.

Crucially, Denkov detailed individual conversations with prime ministers from key EU countries, including the conservative Nordic nations, the Netherlands, and Germany. These talks aimed at securing support for Bulgaria's inclusion in the Eurozone and Schengen, with an understanding of Bulgaria's progress and consensus on its future Eurozone membership and Schengen area participation based on specified criteria.

The Prime Minister highlighted that this supportive stance was also echoed by Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. As Bulgaria navigates the complex landscape of EU enlargement, securing backing from influential EU member states remains integral to its diplomatic strategy.

This funding commitment not only underscores the EU's dedication to addressing migration challenges but also positions Bulgaria favorably in ongoing discussions about its integration into key European frameworks.